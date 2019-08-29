KELOLAND Media Group’s pet food drive is Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re on your way to the store, be sure to swing by the pet food aisle.

KELOLAND Media Group is holding its pet food drive on Friday, August 30th, for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

A lot of food bowls need to be filled at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society every day.



“People sometimes wonder how we go through as much as we get,” Kennel Manager Allison Johnson said.



Right now the shelter has more than 160 animals available for adoption, but the Humane Society has more than that in its care.



“Keep in mind there’s always animals in the back that haven’t been evaluated yet. There’s always strays in the other building,” Johnson said.



That doesn’t even include the animals in foster care right now, which means even more mouths to feed.



That’s why the food sitting on the shelter’s shelves doesn’t last long.



Last year, KELOLAND Media Group collected more than 7,000 pounds of food at the pet food drive, but the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society goes through about 8,500 pounds a month.



“So our goal this year is to beat the 7,000 pounds of food,” KELOLAND Media Group Administrative Assistant Sheila Finch said.



Come Friday, you have the chance to help make the difference.



“The Humane Society has a need, a great need. We have a venue that we can help them out, and we have the resources, the people,” Finch said.



“This is just the biggest food drive we have,” Johnson said.

The pet food drive is Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can pull up to the station on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls and drop off your donations of dry Purina dog, puppy, cat and kitten chow.

Click here to see the shelter’s full wish list.