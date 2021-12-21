KELOLAND Media Group to share church services on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will be televising local Christmas church services and holiday programs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The church services will also be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

Here is the schedule for KELO in Sioux Falls: The schedule lists the time and church name or program title.

Christmas Eve on Friday, December 24:

  • 2 p.m. CST – Celebrate Church
  • 3 p.m. CST – Bethany Church
  • 4 p.m. CST- Central Church

Christmas Day on Saturday, December 25:

  • 1 p.m. CST- Celebrate Church
  • 2 p.m. CST- Bethany Church
  • 3 p.m. CST- A Prairie Christmas
  • 4 p.m. CST- First United Methodist Church of Brookings
  • 6:30 p.m. CST- Christmas at the Cathedral
Stained glass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls

Here is the schedule for KCLO in Rapid City: The schedule lists the time and church name or program title.

Christmas Eve on Friday, December 24:

Christmas Day on Saturday, December 25:

  • 1 p.m. MST- Calvary Lutheran Church of Rapid City (Watch online here.)
  • 2 p.m. MST – A Prairie Christmas
  • 5: 30 p.m. MST – Christmas at the Cathedral

