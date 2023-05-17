SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News will livestream a Rapid City mayoral candidate forum from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT on Thursday, May 18.

The forum will take place at the Dahl Arts Center and is sponsored and hosted by Elevate Rapid City.

Five candidates are running for mayor of Rapid City. Mayor Steve Allender is not seeking re-election.

Candidates Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun and Ron Weifenbach have filed for the office. Armstrong and Salamun are on the city council and are not seeking re-election in their wards.

The election is June 6. Voter registration deadline is May 22, the same day early voting is scheduled to begin.

The Rapid City Council also has races in three of the city’s five wards.

Incumbent Pat Jones and candidates Josh Biberdorf and Jerry Long are vying for the Ward One position.

Rob Keighon, Chad Lewis and Kevin Maher are running in Ward Three. Salamun, the incumbent, is running for mayor.

In Ward Four, incumbent John Roberts and Valeriah Big Eagle are running.

There is no contested race in Ward Two as Lindsey Seachris will join the council. The incumbent, Ritchie Nordstrom, is not running.

In Ward Five, Rod Pettigrew will join the council. Incumbent Armstrong is running for mayor.