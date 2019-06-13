KELOLAND Media Group To Host Book Drive For REACH Literacy On Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO-TV) — It’s time to clean off your bookshelves. KELOLAND Media Group will be doing a book drive in front of KELO-TV studios in downtown Sioux Falls on Monday.

The books will go to REACH Literacy where their mission is to provide individualized reading, writing, and life skills tutoring that empowers adults in the Sioux Empire to reach their potential.

REACH is looking for any books, but specifically need kids and young adult books and science fiction

They do not accept dictionaries, thesauruses, or encyclopedias. They also do not accept textbooks that are 5 years or older.



The books should be in good condition, preferably from a smoke-free household.



You can drop the books off in front of KELO-TV studios from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (preferably in a box or bag). KELO-TV and REACH staff will be on hand to help you unload the books.