SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is celebrating Founder’s Day of Caring in about one week.

On June 17, all Nexstar stations give back to their communities by volunteering their time.

Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we’re hosting a donation drive for the Teddy Bear Den.

We’re asking for diapers, especially sizes four, five and six.

You can also drop off diaper wipes as well as new, unopened bottles of body wash, lotion, shampoo and laundry detergent.

Monetary donations will also be accepted for the Teddy Bear Den.

You can drop off these items on Friday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the KELOLAND Media Group studio in downtown Sioux Falls.