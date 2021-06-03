KELOLAND Media Group to hold donation drive for people in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can help people in need later this month, and all you have to do is donate something you already buy for your own household.

Children’s Inn provides emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and neglect.

“Often times when people come to us for safe shelter, they weren’t able to bring any of their own things with,” Children’s Inn Development Coordinator Staci Kropuenske said.

That’s why it’s important to have basic items like shampoo and toothbrushes on hand.

“It just gives people dignity back,” Kropuenske said.

On June 17th, KELOLAND Media Group will be holding a product drive right outside our building.

We’ll be collecting a wide variety of personal hygiene items as well as toys and books for kids for Children’s Inn, East River Legal Services, and Women’s Day of Service.

“We’re talking about basic hygiene products that people in our community don’t have access to,” Women’s Day of Service Founder Heather Krause said.

Women’s Day of Service is a nonprofit project that provides hygiene kits and more to economically disadvantaged women and families in the Sioux Falls area.

“If you think about getting up every day and trying to live a good day and trying to do your job it starts with taking a shower, brushing your teeth, and feeling clean and healthy,” Krause said.

“It may seem pretty simple. It’s just personal care items, but it goes a long way in helping people where they’re at. Those are things they might not have the money to buy,” Kropuenske said.

You can drop off your donations from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm on June 17th outside of KELOLAND Media Group on Phillips Avenue.

Here’s a list of the items we’re collecting:

Tampons

Pads

Chapstick

Deodorant

Adult & kids toothbrush

Adult & kids toothpaste

Shampoo

Conditioner

Soap

Body wash

Stuffed animals

Fidget toys

Snacks

Juice boxes

Coloring books

Children’s books

Crayons

Hy-Vee will donate items to the drive.