KELOLAND Media Group to help hold blood drive this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Continued heavy usage throughout the community combined with limitations placed on the number of donations allowed per hour due to the COVID crisis has Community Blood Bank calling for donors with A and O blood types.

Blood is an essential foundation for our medical community when it comes to treating critically ill patients and emergency cases. It is imperative to maintain a strong blood supply local hospitals in the Sioux Empire.

Community members can safely donate every 56 days and all donations that are given with Community Blood Bank will stay for local patients and local use.

Join us by donating blood on Thursday, November 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at KELOLAND Media Group (501 S. Phillips Ave.), Sioux Falls, S.D.

Donors may schedule their appointment for this special community event by logging onto www.cbblifeblood.org, click on “events” and select November 12, KELOLAND / Midwest Communications blood drive.

“This is the fourth straight week we are fighting drastically low blood supplies in our community,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “We are seeing a large number of patients requiring blood for surgeries. The call for blood donors with either O or A blood types continues. Please remember we encourage first time donors, as well as those that haven’t donated in a while, to schedule an appointment to give blood as well. It will take a large number of community members to support the local blood supply to get us through this serious situation.”

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate. A valid identification is required at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood.

With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted.

All who donate will receive a “Life of the Party” blood donor t-shirt, stainless steel travel coffee mug and certificate for Taco John’s.

