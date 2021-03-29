KELOLAND Media Group to carry Easter church services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re not ready to head to a church for Easter, there are several opportunities to catch a service on TV or online.

Jacob Shoup is expecting a busy Easter at Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

“I think people are excited to come to church. Over the last couple of weeks even, even month we’ve seen just a really fast influx of people coming back into church,” Zion Lutheran director of youth and college ministries Jacob Shoup said.

But the director of youth and college ministries also expects people to take advantage of other ways of watching the church’s services.

On top of its own live stream, Zion Lutheran services will be broadcast on KELO-TV and MyUTV on Easter Sunday.

“We want to make sure that everyone is comfortable attending worship whichever way they feel the safest, so we’ve put a lot of things in play for in-person so people feel safe to come and worship with us here, but also for people that still feel like it’s best that they stay away. We want to make sure that we have a high quality worship service for them that they can just watch safely from home,” Shoup said.

KELOLAND Media group will carry services from several other local churches as well, including First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve not done a televised service before, so we were excited to try it,” said Rev. Sara Nelson, pastor of First United Methodist Chruch.

Pastor Sara Nelson says the church will also be holding in-person and online services.

“We know that not everyone has access to the internet, to a computer, and so especially for some of our folks who don’t, we wanted them to have an opportunity just to experience the joy of the resurrection through the Easter service, but we also know it’s a great way potentially for folks who don’t have a connection to a faith community to hear the good news of Easter, too, so we decided to do a televised service for a couple of different reasons,” Nelson said.

The First United Methodist service will air on MyUTV.

On top of Easter Services, there will also be a Good Friday broadcast.

Nearly all of the services airing on TV will also be shown on KELOLAND.com

Good Friday

KELO

2:00 PM CT Celebrate Church

Easter Sunday

KELO

10:00 AM CT Cathedral of St. Joseph

11:00 AM CT Celebrate Church

12:00 PM CT Zion Lutheran Church

KCLO

9:00 AM MT Cathedral of St. Joseph

10:00 AM MT New Spring Church (Not on KELOLAND.com)

MyUTV

10:30 AM CT New Spring Church (Not on KELOLAND.com)

11:00 AM CT Celebrate Church

12:00 PM CT Zion Lutheran Church

1:00 PM CT First United Methodist Church

4:00 PM CT Bethany Mennonite Church

CW

10:00 AM MT Calvary Lutheran Church