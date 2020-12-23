KELOLAND Media Group to air 14 worship services across state this Christmas season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting this Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. central and mountain time, KELOLAND Media Group will air 14 worship services on its CBS affiliated stations statewide, MyUTV, and the Black Hills CW.

In addition, for the first time, 11 of the services will stream simultaneously with the television broadcast on KELOLAND.com.

Review the program schedule below:

KELO/KDLO/KPLO

Christmas EveChristmas Day
2-3 p.m. United Methodist Church 2-3 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church
3-4 p.m. East Side Lutheran Church 3-4 p.m. New Spring Church
4-5 p.m. Celebrate Church4-5 p.m. United Methodist Church

KCLO

Christmas EveChristmas Day
2-3 p.m. United Methodist Church 2-3 p.m. New Spring Church
3-4 p.m. East Side Lutheran Church3-4 p.m. Calvary Lutheran Church
10:37 p.m. Calvary Lutheran Church

MyUTV

Christmas EveChristmas Day
3-4 pm. Celebrate Church  10-11 a.m. United Methodist Church

The Black Hills CW

 Christmas Day
10-11 a.m. United Methodist Church

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

