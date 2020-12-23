KELOLAND Media Group to air 14 worship services across state this Christmas season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting this Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. central and mountain time, KELOLAND Media Group will air 14 worship services on its CBS affiliated stations statewide, MyUTV, and the Black Hills CW.

In addition, for the first time, 11 of the services will stream simultaneously with the television broadcast on KELOLAND.com.

Review the program schedule below:

KELO/KDLO/KPLO

Christmas Eve Christmas Day 2-3 p.m. United Methodist Church 2-3 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church 3-4 p.m. East Side Lutheran Church 3-4 p.m. New Spring Church 4-5 p.m. Celebrate Church 4-5 p.m. United Methodist Church

KCLO

Christmas Eve Christmas Day 2-3 p.m. United Methodist Church 2-3 p.m. New Spring Church 3-4 p.m. East Side Lutheran Church 3-4 p.m. Calvary Lutheran Church 10:37 p.m. Calvary Lutheran Church

MyUTV

Christmas Eve Christmas Day 3-4 pm. Celebrate Church 10-11 a.m. United Methodist Church

The Black Hills CW