SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of KELOLAND Media Group woke up bright and early this morning to volunteer at the Banquet.

KELOLAND Media Group members serving at The Banquet Friday morning in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Media Group members serving at The Banquet Friday morning in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Media Group members serving at The Banquet Friday morning in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Media Group members serving at The Banquet Friday morning in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Media Group members serving at The Banquet Friday morning in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Media Group members serving at The Banquet Friday morning in Sioux Falls.

The group prepared and served breakfast to the guests at the non-profit’s downtown location.

The Banquet serves 16 meals per week at its two locations.

If you’d like to help, you can find volunteer sign-up information here.