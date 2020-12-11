KELOLAND Media Group promotes Townsend to Local Sales Manager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is pleased to announce the promotion of sales veteran Mike Townsend to Local Sales Manager.

Townsend joined KELOLAND Media Group in 2016 as a Marketing Strategist and quickly put his extensive sales experience to work. He brings more than 30 years of sales experience including 17 years in sales management to the position.

Townsend is a KELOLAND legacy as his father, Jack Townsend, led the promotion department and later the sales department for more than 35 years. His community involvement includes serving on the executive boards for both The Banquet and The Sioux Empire United Way.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)