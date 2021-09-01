KELOLAND Media Group Pet Food Drive is this Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a chance for you to help the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society this Friday.

It takes a lot of food to keep the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society’s animals fed.

“So we go through about 8,500 pounds of food every single month,” SFAHS volunteer coordinator Dana Konzem said.

Food for kittens is in highest demand right now.

On Wednesday, there wasn’t much kitten chow left on the shelves.

“During the summertime is when all the cats start reproducing, and we get a lot of pregnant mommas and babies that come in during this time,” Konzem said.

KELOLAND Media Group’s annual Pet Food Drive will give a boost to the food supply at the shelter, but we need your help.

Just pull up in front of our studio on Phillips Avenue on Friday with your pet food donation.

“We will have people there that will unload your food that you’ll be willing to donate and we’ll be setting it up and organizing it throughout the day,” SFAHS event coordinator Courtney Stegenga said.

Past food drives have generated thousands of pounds of food for the non-profit.

“It’s incredibly important. We’re 100 percent community funded, so if the community doesn’t support us, we can’t take care of these animals,” Konzem said.

The pet food drive runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 3rd.

We’re collecting bags of dry Purina dog, cat, puppy, and kitten chow.

You can also drop off monetary donations.