KELOLAND Media Group operations employee retires after 48 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a bittersweet day for a longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee.

Steve Hintze, who has worked as a director and in audio, is retiring after a nearly 48-year career at KELOLAND Media Group.

Steve has directed countless hours of newscasts and specials, including in February of 1986 when the CBS Evening News made a stop in Sioux Falls to broadcast from the station.

Steve’s experience will be greatly missed in operations.

KELOLAND News wishes him well on the next chapter of his life.

