KELOLAND Media Group looking for “Remarkable Women” nominations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Do you know a woman who has made a special impact on the community? KELOLAND Media Group wants to recognize the contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Nexstar Media announced a ‘Remarkable Women,’ initiative to honor women.

March is International Women’s Month. The Remarkable Women initiative aims to honor the influence women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Now, here in KELOLAND, we want to celebrate local women.

“We have remarkable mothers, we have remarkable professional women in our community, we have remarkable volunteers and business leaders and they do it because it’s the right thing to do and have a passion for it, but this is a great opportunity for us to recognize their contributions and a great way for us to find some women we may not even know of, it’s a great opportunity for recognition all around,” KELOLAND Media Group, Beth Jensen said.

We need your help to highlight four local women to be considered for Nexstar’s national 2020 Woman of the Year award.

Click here to find the nomination form online. You have from Dec. 13 until Dec. 31 to nominate someone.

The winner will travel to New York City for a reception with talk show host Mel Robbins. The winner will also attend “The Mel Robbins Show” taping, where the “Nexstar Woman of the Year,” will be announced.