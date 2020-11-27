KELOLAND Media Group lighting Holideck tower during 5 p.m. newscast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The downtown Sioux Falls skyline will get a little brighter Friday.

KELOLAND Media Group will light its annual Holideck tower during the 5 p.m. newscast. The lighting of the Holideck tower has taken place the day after Thanksgiving since around 1960 and it usually coincides with the Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parade of Lights has been cancelled.

KELOLAND Media Group lit up the Holideck tower in March as a “symbol of unity” during the early start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KELOLAND Media Group Chief Engineer Brian Baier estimated the 200-foot tower holds about 800 bulbs that help illuminate the sky each holiday season.

Below is a video on the annual tradition of the Holideck tower from 2018.