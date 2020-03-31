KELOLAND Media Group, Life 96.5 announce Drive Thru Difference; Taco Johns taking $2 off taco deal next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group and Life 96.5 announced the Drive Thru Difference, starting every Monday.

The Drive Thru Difference is:

1. Visit your favorite drive thru or carry out restaurant.

2. Place your order.

3. When you are paying for your order, pay for the person’s order behind you!

4. Feel good! You made a difference.

And we’d like to hear about your experience. Call Life 96.5 at 605-339-1965 or leave a comment the webpage on KELOLAND.com.

Taco Johns wants to give families more access to tacos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular fast food restaurant announced it was taking $2 off all Six-Pack and A Pound taco deals starting Monday, April 6. Taco Johns said it wanted to “make it easy to feed the family and connect over tacos.”

The deal applies to all Taco John’s locations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries announces half-price meals for hospital and medical workers

Both Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Sioux Falls and Rapid City are offering half-price meals to hospital and medical office employees. The orders only work for call-in or walk-in orders.

Five Guys will ask medical staff to show their current name badge for verification.