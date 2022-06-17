SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nexstar Media Group launched its Founder’s Day of Caring in 2016, with employees across the nation volunteering within their respective communities.

That tradition continues today at KELOLAND Media Group.

KELOLAND Media Group spent the day collecting a laundry list of items for the Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls.

“Our program benefits the limited-income pregnant women here in our community. We have about 1,800 women enrolled in our program,” Teddy Bear Den Executive Director Sandy Lown said.

People showed their generosity by dropping off everything from cash to laundry detergent to diapers.

“Diapers are one of the items that are so needed by the women enrolled in our program, and the men, it is something that people are, it’s a necessity and they can’t afford it,” Lown said.

“Diapers and then something for the moms, body wash and shampoo,” Sioux Falls resident Sue Ann Lang said.

Sue Ann Lang has four daughters and is happy to help moms-to-be in need.

“Been there, kind of done that routine and knowing that new parents need all the help they can get,” Lang said.

Lang knows she’s not alone, calling Sioux Falls a giving community.

“I think it’s an example of how when individuals see a need they rise to the cause and they find a way to meet that need,” Lang said.

“I’m just happy to have items that our moms need and that we can provide with the help of our community,” Lown said.

In the six hours KELOLAND Media gathered donations for the Teddy Bear Den we collected the following from our generous viewers:

Diapers: 3,232

Diaper wipes: 55 packages

Body wash: 36 bottles

Lotion: 14 bottles

Detergent: 14 bottles

Shampoo/conditioner: 36 bottles

Money: $680

Click HERE if you’d like to donate to the Teddy Bear Den.