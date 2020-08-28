KELOLAND Media Group hosting pet food drive on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a quick way for you to help the animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society this Friday.

KELOLAND Media Group is hosting its annual pet food drive.

It’s kitten season at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“When it starts to get warm outside is when we get a lot of the kittens. Barn cats, we’ll find more barn cats, so we’ll get whole litters in at a time. During the summer months before it starts to cool down is when we’ll see the highlight of our cat season,” SFAHS Special Events Coordinator Allison Wyant said.

That means there are a lot of little mouths to feed.

“All three of these shelves should just be full of kitten food,” SFAHS Volunteer Coordinator Dana Konzem said.

Instead two of the shelves at the shelter are bare.

Puppy chow is running low, too.

That’s where you come in.

Just like years past, KELOLAND Media Group is collecting pet food right outside of the station in downtown Sioux Falls this Friday.

“The animals, they go through a lot of food in a month,” Konzem said.

In fact, Dana Konzem with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society says the shelter goes through about 8,500 pounds a month.

And it’s the community that helps fill that need.

“It goes a long way for us in being able to keep them all fed and healthy and so we’re just really grateful for that,” Wyant said.

The pet food drive runs from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. right outside of our building in downtown Sioux Falls.

Dry Purina kitten chow (yellow bag) and puppy chow (blue bag) are in the highest demand, but the shelter also needs dry Purina dog chow (green bag) and cat chow (blue bag).

