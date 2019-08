This Friday, you can make sure the pets at the Sioux Falls Humane Society are stocked up with food.

On August 30, KELOLAND Media Group will once again host its Purina Pet Food and Supplies Drive. From 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., you can drop off pet food and supplies at the KELOLAND studios in downtown Sioux Falls.

We will then bring those donations to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

To see what the shelter needs most, you can check out the organization’s wish list below.