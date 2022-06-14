SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Are you ready for some football?

This fall KELOLAND Media Group will be chartering a bus for three exciting Division 1 college football games in South Dakota and you’re invited.

KELOLAND Media Group has teamed up with Dakota Bus Service to host a VIP Fan Fare experience for three separate college football games this coming fall.

“The trip will originate in Rapid City the first night, they’ll stay in Sioux Falls, the next morning we’ll get up we’ll go to the game and enjoy all the opportunities and activities that happen in Brookings or Vermillion, then drive back to Sioux Falls and have another nice night in Sioux Falls and then Sunday morning we go back to Rapid City,” KELOLAND Media GM Mari Ossenfort said.

The first bus trip KELO will be hosting will be when SDSU takes on USD in Brookings.

The second game will be at SDSU for Hobo Days and the third game will be in Vermillion for D-Days.

KELOLAND Media Group General Manager Mari Ossenfort says it’s going to be an exciting experience that will cover three days that will include everything, but your meals and drinks.

“Alcohol is allowed on the bus, but we do ask that it’s family-friendly; drink responsibly,” Ossenfort said.

Ossenfort says KELO wanted to host these bus trips to get involved, plus fans don’t necessarily want to have to worry about driving, parking, and finding tickets.

“We are a football state, we have a lot of great football opportunities here in our state and we want to help support them,” Ossenfort said.

Seating is limited to 42 fans for each bus trip. If you’re interested in pricing and making a reservation, click here.