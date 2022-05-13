SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group has earned two prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow awards. KELOLAND was honored for coverage of the 2021 Drought Tour and KELOLAND Investigates Cold Cases.

“Awards don’t just happen,” said KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager Mari Ossenfort. “Our KELOLAND News team works hard every day to deliver exceptional coverage and innovation. These awards serve to validate that dedication.”

KELOLAND Media group was the only South Dakota Television station to receive a Murrow award.

Region 4 Small Market Television Winners

Excellence in Innovation

2021 Drought Tour

KELO-TV

Sioux Falls, SD

News Documentary

KELOLAND Investigates Cold Cases

KELO-TV

Sioux Falls, SD

Regional winners now advance to the national round. Those winners will be announced later this year. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate KELOXTRA through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and ION Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Media Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)