KELOLAND Media Group Honored with regional Edward R. Murrow awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group has earned two regional Edward R. Murrow awards. KELOLAND was honored for its continuing coverage of the 2019 farm crisis and for its website KELOLAND.com.

“Big stories require a big response,” said KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga. “Our team steps up to the plate and hits it out of the park. These awards are recognition for what goes on every day at KELOLAND Media Group.”

Regional winners now advance to the national round. Those winners will be announced later this year. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)