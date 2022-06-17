SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every June 17, Nexstar stations across the country give back to their communities by volunteering.

Employees at KELOLAND Media Group will be helping a number of organizations on Friday.

Some volunteers will be reading children’s book for videos to be used by REACH Literacy. Another group will be at a new construction project for Habitat for Humanity to build, paint and clean up the area. Other volunteers will be helping the Transformation Project with signs and float decoration ahead of the Pride parade on Saturday.

Here at the KELOLAND studio, we’re hosting a donation drive for the Teddy Bear Den. We’re asking for diapers, especially sizes four, five and six.

You can also drop off diaper wipes as well as new, unopened bottles of body wash, lotion, shampoo and laundry detergent.

Monetary donations will also be accepted for the Teddy Bear Den.

You can drop off these items 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the KELOLAND Media Group studio located at 501 S. Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

We’ll be sharing photos of the volunteer work; look for those updates in this story throughout the day.