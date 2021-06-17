KELOLAND Media Group Founder’s Day of Caring assembles 2,300 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As part of Founder’s Day of Caring, KELOLAND Media Group employees spent a portion of the day volunteering at Feeding South Dakota.

The team assembled 2,300 boxes of dry goods, with items ranging from chili to trail mix. The boxes will be distributed tomorrow in Parkston, Tripp and Freeman, with more rural distributions scheduled for next week.

“Hard times do not discriminate and that’s why I’m proud to say that we are providing services for people who are receiving this food that we put together here for them and helping them better their quality of life,” Volunteer Supervisor Carlos Gonzales said.

Each box contains 30 pounds of food that will be distributed throughout South Dakota.