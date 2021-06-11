KELOLAND Media Group Founder’s Day of Caring approaching, donations needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, KELOLAND Media Group will be celebrating Founder’s Day of Caring.

This year marks 25 years since the founding of our parent company, Nexstar Media Group.

Each year, Nexstar stations across the country volunteer their time and services to help charities and say thank you to their community.

“It’s totally run by the individual markets, they set up a steering committee to determine what charities they’d like to be involved with, whether it’s reading to third graders, or painting the fence at the animal shelter, we’ve done that, all of that. I think we’ve built something close to two dozen houses for Habitat for Humanity,” Chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Perry Sook, said.

This year, KELOLAND will be hosting a donation drive to collect Menstrual and Hygiene products as well as items for kids.

Some of the products we’re collecting include pads, tampons, shampoo, soap, tooth brushes, toys, coloring books and crayons.

You can bring your donations to KELO-TV along Phillips Avenue on June 17th from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.. We will then donate those items to East River Legal Services, Women’s Day of Service and Children’s Inn.