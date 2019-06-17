KELOLAND Media Group employees reach out on Founder's Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we get to observe and share the stories of others across the region, and part of our tradition of caring is supporting the community around us.

All throughout Monday, you can find us all around KELOLAND giving time to helping many nonprofits. This is all through Nexstar Media Group's annual Founder's Day of Caring.

KELOLAND has been giving back to the community since signing on the air in 1953, and more recently since being owned by Nexstar Media Group, we've been dedicating extra volunteer on one special day - our Founder's Day of Caring.

"To be served and be part of Founder's Day again is just wonderful because KELOLAND is a great entity in our community and we're just blessed to have their support," Executive Director of the St. Francis House Julie Becker said.

We'll be at the St. Francis House again this year, helping them out with whatever they need.

"We're going to have the KELO volunteers help us make the ribbons that we all wear the day of that walk to spend the time walking in the shoes of the homeless of our community," Becker said.

We're also extending our reach to the folks over at Reach literacy.

"The best way to help is if you have books sitting around, just bring them down to KELO today and drop them off. There will be people waiting right outside to help unload your car so you don't even have to get out of your car to unload your books," Executive Director of Reach Literacy Paige Carda said.

You can even drop them off directly at the store.

"We'd love to be able to collect 100,000 books this year for REACH. The opportunity to just have a wide variety of books for us to be able to sell in our book store is huge," Carda said.

And your donation has a farther reach than you realize…

"The proceeds from those sales go to back to support adult literacy; it helps provide our services and keeps those services free for adults who want to learn how to read," Carda said.

Whether it's by donating a book, or some time to help, there's always time to care.

"The opportunity to pair with someone who has that same kind of value system is immeasurable," Carda said.

You can also find the KELO crew at Feeding South Dakota.

Each employee of Nexstar Media Group at our 174 stations across the country are given time off work today to give back in the community. You can follow along on social media with the hashtag #NexstarCares!

Last year the company donated more than 13,000 hours in one day to volunteering. This year - we hope to do even better.

Stop by KELO studios from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to drop off used books.

