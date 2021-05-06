KELOLAND Media Group earns regional Murrow Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group has earned a prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow award. KELOLAND was honored for digital coverage with its website KELOLAND.com.

“Digital first is not just a slogan,” said KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager Mari Ossenfort. “Our digital news team delivers on promise of in-depth coverage and unmatched breadth of coverage.”

KELOLAND Media group was the only South Dakota Television station to receive a Murrow award and recognizes the tremendous coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Region 4 Small Market Television Winner

Digital

KELOLAND.com

KELOLAND Media Group

Sioux Falls, SD

Regional winners now advance to the national round. Those winners will be announced later this year.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Media Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)