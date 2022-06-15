SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, KELOLAND Media Group presented a $5,000 check to Special Olympics South Dakota.

The money will be used to support athletes and Special Olympics events.

The pandemic and recent world events have hindered the work of the organization, but President and CEO Darryl Nordquist says the money will help get them back on track.

“Our Unified champion school program. And that brings those with and without disabilities together in the schools. And this check will go to growing that program,” Nordquist said.

“We love it, we get a lot out of volunteering there so we also want to help give them the funds that provide those opportunities for those kids,” Mari Ossenfort, KELOLAND Media Group general manager, said.

Nordquist says the grant will positively impact nearly 3-thousand Special Olympics athletes across KELOLAND.

Our parent company Nexstar’s foundation donates roughly $350,000 annually to organizations like Special Olympics South Dakota.