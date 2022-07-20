SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media group is advancing the cause of the Furniture Mission in the form of a five thousand dollar check.

The money will be used to pay for fuel and other expenses at the non-profit organization, but they have other needs as well.

“We cycle through about 130 volunteers on a monthly basis, six days a week, Monday through Saturday the furniture mission is a busy place to be and we’re always looking for extra hands on deck,” Furniture Mission Executive Director Janean Michalov said.

The non-profit organization helps families to furnish their homes with gently used furniture and household items.

“We provide everything that would make your house your home from beds, living room furniture, pots and pans and dishes, home decor, coffee tables, end tables and lamps and all the things galore,” Michalov said.

“The services that they provide in our community are priceless. We believe in what the Furniture Mission does and we’re blessed to have them in our community and so we want to help support them,” KELOLAND Media Group VP and GM Mari Ossenfort said.

You can do your part by donating gently used furniture and household items or by volunteering. The Furniture Mission helps 140 families every month.