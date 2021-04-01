KELOLAND Media group awards 2021 Remarkable Woman to Randi Van Der Sloot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a month of introducing you to some of the Remarkable Women finalists from around the region, it’s time to announce the winner of the KELOLAND 2021 Remarkable Women contest: Sioux Falls teacher and show choir director Randi Van Der Sloot.

Randi was her usual bubbly and cheerful self inside the KELO Studio as she accepted the $1,000 prize for the charity of her choosing.

“Unity, Inc is our all abilities show choir at Roosevelt,” Van Der Sloot said. “This will help us to grow our program even more and include lots more kids.”

From left: Director of Marketing and Creative Services, Paul Farmer, General manager and VP, Mari Ossenfort, Randi Van Der Sloot, students Kenzie Strohm, and Morgan Blake and KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett.

Randi Van Der Sloot hugs KELOLAND’s General manager and VP, Mari Ossenfort.

From left: General manager and VP, Mari Ossenfort, Randi Van Der Sloot, students Kenzie Strohm, Morgan Blake, and KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett.

Randi Van Der Sloot is presented with her $1,000 reward.

Two of Unity Inc’s founding students came along to help celebrate their teacher ‘Mrs. V’ and the new boost in funding for their program.

“What’s your favorite, do you like the singing or the dancing? The dancing and friends,” Roosevelt Senior and Unity, Inc founding student Kenzie Strohm said.

Unity, Inc took this school year off because of covid, but the group is getting ready to make a big comeback this fall.

“This will help us to grow the program and put it in the direction we’ve been wanting to go,” Van Der Sloot said.

Her student Morgan Blake nominated Randi for KELOLAND’s Remarkable Women contest.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Blake said. “I just saw it on KELO and I was like, that’s Mrs. V, I need to nominate her.”

A nomination and a KELOLAND woman who stood out as this year’s remarkable woman.

“She is everything that remarkable is, she has faced adversity and has never broken her smile and no matter what comes her way she’s been resilient and brave,” Blake said.

“It’s overwhelming and amazing and I feel so blessed because I got to see all of the wonderful women who were nominated and I definitely do not feel like I am the most deserving person, but I’m blessed to have been chosen,” Van Der Sloot said.

Randi is one of 113 local winners from across the country who will participate in an exclusive virtual telecast airing on Nexstar’s national cable news network on April 10th. One woman will be announced as the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” during the broadcast and will receive a $5,000 donation to the non-profit organization of her choice.