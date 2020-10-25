KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP/ARGUS LEADER POLL: Trump wins South Dakota and Medical Marijuana passes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just over one week, South Dakotans will vote on a number of issues and candidates, the biggest are the Presidential race and two ballot measures pertaining to marijuana.



According to our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader scientific poll, President Trump will win South Dakota and it appears marijuana could be coming.

For a lot of people, the pandemic is one of the main reasons to vote this year.

“We haven’t been protected by our government by the state or national level and I want to be protected and that hasn’t happened,” Dave Klein said.

When it comes to the 2020 Presidential race, we asked if the election were held today who would you vote for?

“I’m supporting President Trump I love his conservative values, I love that he’s a fighter for the United States, I love that he puts the people first and I know what he says he’s going to deliver and get the job done,” Danielle Haugan said.

According to our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader scientific poll, 51% said they would vote for Trump. 40% said Biden. 6% are still undecided.

As far as the ballot measures are concerned.

Initiated Measure 26 would legalize medical marijuana. We asked if the election were held today would you vote for or against medical marijuana?

According to our scientific poll 74% said they would vote yes, while 23% said no. 3% are still undecided.

“It shows what we are doing is working and it’s very encouraging, but again polls don’t equate into votes and for this to be beneficial people need to go to the polls,” Melissa Mentele Excutive Director of New Approach South Dakota said.

Constitutional Amendment A would legalize recreational marijuana. We asked if the election were held today would you vote yes or no on Amendment A?

51% said they would vote for recreational marijuana, while 44% said no. 5% are still undecided.

“We are pleased to learn we are ahead but we are not surprised. Because every poll we’ve seen shows that a majority of South Dakota voters support Amendment A and with 2 in 5 voters already cast their ballots we are encouraged to see that support continuing, we are working very hard so voters know that Amendment A will protect the medical law established by Measure 26 and ensure access to medical marijuana for veterans in our state Amendment A will also end thousands of unnecessary arrests and generate $250 million in new tax revenue over the next 10 years,” Drey Samuelson said.

“It looks to me as if voters are starting to understand that Amendment A is not related to medical marijuana that you don’t have to vote for both 26 and A that A is recreational and 26 is medical and we don’t think A belongs in the constitution we don’t want recreational marijuana so I think voters are figuring that out,” No Way on A, David Owen said.

Our poll has a margin of error plus or minus 4%. Coming up later this week, we’ll have polling numbers when it comes to Governor Kristi Noem’s and President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ll look also look at Noem’s favorable rating here in South Dakota and her job performance.