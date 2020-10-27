KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader Poll: Most South Dakotans feel President Trump is doing a good job of handling the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most South Dakotans feel President Donald Trump is doing a good job of handling the coronavirus pandemic.

KELOLAND Media Group and the Argus Leader teamed up and conducted a statewide poll from October 19 to the 21st.

President Donald Trump has been in office for four years and is hoping for another four years in office.

According to our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader scientific poll he’s not quite as popular in South Dakota as he was two years ago.

47% of our voters give him a favorable rating while 42% give him an unfavorable rating. 11% are neutral.

Two years ago when we conducted a similar poll, President Trump’s favorable rating was 50% while his unfavorable rating was 33%, 17% of the voters at that time were neutral.

How has the President handled the pandemic?

“I think if he would have just said we have a problem here and get everyone onboard and try to stop it, I think he should keep things open, he’s right about that but I think people could be a little more careful, ” Ed Raatz said.

“A poor job because I don’t see him doing much of anything,” Doug Hair said.

But others believe he has done a great job of handling the pandemic, by allowing us to make our own choices when it comes to how we react to the virus.

“I think Americans need to wake up and realize that’s a lot of freedom we are giving up and allowing the government, which is made up of imperfect people, to take control and to say what’s right and wrong Carissa Palmberg said.

According to our scientific poll, 30% say he’s done an excellent job of handling the pandemic, while 30% say good, 14% say fair and 36% give him a poor rating.

Our poll has a margin of error plus or minus 4%.

Wednesday night, we’ll take a look at Governor Kristi Noem’s job performance, her handling of the pandemic and whether or not voters think her campaign stops for the President are affecting her ability to do her job here in South Dakota.