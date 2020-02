SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of Black History Month, KELOLAND Media Group is airing a special edition of Hidden History.

From here in KELOLAND to across the country we introduce you to people who have left a big impact.

You can watch Hidden History Sunday, first at 9 a.m. on MyUTV and then at 10:30 p.m. on KELO TV.