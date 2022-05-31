SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is helping to bring a new skateboarding park to Sioux Falls.

Today, our station donated $5,000 to the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association. The group has plans to build a skate park near the corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue.

“To be invested in the project in one way or another really has a substantial impact on how much we can do, how we move forward and the opportunities that we have in front of us,” Sioux Falls Skatepark Association President Walter Portz said.

“We just want to give back to the community because the community has been so good to us, and we feel that it’s a great way for us to enhance the culture of the community,” KELOLAND Media Group VP and GM, Mari Ossenfort said.

The skatepark association has raised enough donations to complete the park. Any new donations will go to projects to get more kids on skateboards, as well as creating small skate spots in city parks.