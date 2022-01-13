KELOLAND Living: Tradition of Caring Thursday!

Happy Thursday. Brittany is out of the office so Ashley is soloing today’s Avera Tradition of Caring Show. We are highlighting 5 of the 2022 recipients of the grant.

We’re kicked of the show with Bread Break in Sioux Falls so share more about their mission and unique effort to address hunger in the Sioux Falls area.

The compass Center in Sioux Falls focuses on helping the victims of sexual assault and domestic violence find resources to overcome what they’ve been through. They stopped by to share more on their mission and how you can get involved.

Up next we chatted with Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) from Rapid City via Zoom. They also focus on sexual assault and domestic violence.

The Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls joined us on set to explain how they help disadvantaged pregnant women to have healthier pregnancies and babies. A woman who has utilized their services for the past two years also joined to share how this organization has personally effected her.2

Last but not least, we talked with Lifeways in Rapid City to learn more about how they’re working to stop the cycle of addiction and abuse with middle and high school students.

