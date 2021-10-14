KELOLAND Living puts arts and crafts under the spotlight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

About 50 vendors and an eclectic mix of items will be on display at this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show.

“Everything that you’re going to find there is handmade by the vendor and it’s a way for them to get their items out and everyone can come and be there for a one shop stop,” KELOLAND Living Host Brittany Kaye said.

An arts & crafts outing featuring everything from kids toys to wood flowers to decorative boards.

“I really like just walking around and getting to see all the hard work that goes into these items, knowing that it’s handmade, and all the vendors are so passionate about their items and what they do. I also found my dad’s Christmas present there and men are really hard to shop for, so I’m hopefully looking to find some more gifts there,” Kaye said.

“We love being out with the people,” Forever Memories Owner Chad Durfee said.

Chad & Theresa Durfee own Forever Memories, specializing in wood signs and decor, and will take part in this year’s show.

“We have some of our items in some various shops around the area and we thought this was just another event that we could really get ourselves out there and give some people some unique ideas,” Durfee said.

Many of those ideas are geared toward men.

“A lot of the craft shows and vendor shows that we do, lots of women, but you start seeing a lot more men tagging along and looking for items for them for their man cave, their garage,” Durfee said.

If grillin’ & chillin’ isn’t your thing, the show will have something for everyone.

“It’s more than just arts & crafts. There’s going to be food, beverages, door prizes, they’re giving away prizes every hour on the hour. There’s also a big giveaway, that’s from Fonder Sewing, so a sewing machine’s actually going to be given away,” Kaye said.

The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Admission is $5 for adults, while kids 12-and-under are free.