KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special airs Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re over halfway through November and that means winter is getting closer and closer.

You’ll want to prepare for the colder months ahead by watching our KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. It airs Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Our team of meteorologists have been researching weather patterns and trends so you’ll know what to expect as we head into winter.

And of course, there will be Scot Mundt’s snowfall prediction.

KELOLAND.com reporter Whitney Fowkes took a look at how the special has been airing and what it looks like behind the scenes.