KELOLAND leader wins 2019 Tom Brokaw Award

SIOXU FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are proud to announce the winner of this year’s South Dakota Broadcasting and USD Tom Brokaw Award. The honor goes to KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager, Jay Huizenga.

The Brokaw Award is one of the greatest honors given by the University of South Dakota. Huizenga’s name will be added to a plaque on display at the Al Neuharth Media Center.

Some previous award winners from KELOLAND News include Doug Lund, Steve Hemmingsen, Mark Millage and Angela Kennecke. The first award was given to its namesake, South Dakota Native Tom Brokaw in 1981.

Huizenga joined KELOLAND Media Group in 1980. He has been a major supporter of KELOLAND News investigative efforts and is also a founder of South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit statewide news organization.