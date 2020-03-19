1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota

KELOLAND Holideck Tower shines as a sign of hope

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group has flipped the switch on the Holideck Tower Thursday.

“This morning we turned on the KELOLAND Holideck Tower and it will stay on 24 hours a day for as long as it takes,” Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga said.

This is being done to honor our educators, medical professionals, public officials, religious leaders and all others who are helping those of us in this area work through the current disruption in our daily lives. We thank all of them and hope this is a symbol of unity.

Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss