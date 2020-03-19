KELOLAND Holideck Tower shines as a sign of hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group has flipped the switch on the Holideck Tower Thursday.
“This morning we turned on the KELOLAND Holideck Tower and it will stay on 24 hours a day for as long as it takes,” Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga said.
This is being done to honor our educators, medical professionals, public officials, religious leaders and all others who are helping those of us in this area work through the current disruption in our daily lives. We thank all of them and hope this is a symbol of unity.Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga