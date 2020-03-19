KELOLAND Holideck Tower shines as a sign of hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Representatives from the Sioux Falls emergency response services asked for the pubic's help today to keep them and others safe during the COVID19 pandemic.

Scott McMahon said during a Thursday news conference while safety protocol was already in place, emergency response crews will have a few more questions for the public using 911. McMahon is the city's director of metro communications which handles 911 calls.