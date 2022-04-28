RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for a new career in Rapid City, look no further.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Uptown Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall, KELOLAND will be hosting a career fair with nearly 30 employers.

Whether it’s the Police Department or Monument Health Hospital, there are jobs needed everywhere.

This year’s sponsors for the fair are the Great Plains Tribal Leaders and the City of Rapid City.

“The city is not immune to the hiring crisis that’s happening across the country and so what we decided to do was pull our resources together as several departments and represent our need for staff and good employees,” Kim Dodd, Human Resources for City of Rapid City, said.

So be sure to check out the career fair tomorrow afternoon right by the food court.