SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed, there’s a new voice of KELOLAND who may actually seem familiar.

Deborah Atkinson

On October 1, Deborah Atkinson became the voice of KELOLAND. However, she’s not exactly new to our viewers. Atkinson was actually the voice of KELOLAND before Doug Lund.

Lund has been doing voiceover work for KELOLAND TV since 2010. He recently retired to focus on his health.

We want to welcome Atkinson back and thank her for once again taking on the important role as the voice of KELO.