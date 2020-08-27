KELOLAND GM presented with Legacy Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — General Manager of KELOLAND Media Group, Jay Huizenga will soon retire after more than 40 years with KELO. Thursday, local marketing agency Lawrence and Schiller presented an award in honor of his decades of service.

“We just want to say thanks to Jay. He gets our first ever partner Legacy Award because he earned it. Not only what he’s done at KELO, but what he’s done for our community,” Scott Lawrence with Lawrence & Schiller said.

Lawrence says when he heard of Jay’s upcoming retirement, they wanted to honor his leadership, especially when it came to creating our website, KELOLAND.com.