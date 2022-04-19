SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Breezy and dry conditions are once again leading to a high fire danger across South Dakota. Except for a few smaller fires like this one near Humbolt, we’ve been lucky, so far.

Tuesday’s Grassland Fire Danger Map from the National Weather Service spells out the concern very clearly. A 9 county area from Chamberlian to Pickstown is marked in red and listed in extreme fire danger. Across the state, people are urged to exercise extreme care with outdoor activities.

The thing is this is a dangerous time of year and the grass hasn’t had a chance to turn green yet and that makes it more combustible.

“That fuel, that stuff is very dry and it is dry all the way down to the ground, so until we get an appropriate amount of rain and some warmth to green up that grass, green grass doesn’t usually burn very well but the dry stuff that we see now burns very very well, said Crooks Fire Chief, Mike Harstad.

Harstad is also the president of the Minnehaha County Fire Chiefs Association, so he’s in touch with other Chiefs. He says they are all concerned about the current dry conditions.

“So there is a lot of combustible material out there to burn and with the winds that we’ve been seeing over the last several weeks and expecting further this week it is just a very volatile situation,” said Harstad.

Harstad, says there are currently no burn bans in place, but he is asking people to use common sense, especially when it’s windy or when wind is in the forecast. That includes avoiding using equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush, being careful with cigarettes and for farmers… timing controlled burns for calm weather.

The 9 counties in the extreme fire danger are expected to be downgraded Wednesday to “very high” and “high” fire danger. But the risk remains, especially with the winds and possible storms in the forecast.