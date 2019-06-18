KELOLAND employees volunteer on Founder’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We spend a lot of time here at KELOLAND Media Group highlighting the people making a difference in our communities.

But on Monday it was our own staff rolling up their sleeves for local non-profits.

It’s all a part of our parent company Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Our sister stations all across the country volunteered in their communities.

Digging into a long to-do list is a job best fit for a team.

That’s why it’s a good thing a whole KELO crew was on hand at the St. Francis House, which is a transitional home helping people get back on their feet.

From crafting to counting, to filling up plates at meal time, there was plenty of work to be done.

“Just being a part of what they’re doing at St. Francis House is just a really big honor and a small way we can help,” Meteorologist Brian Karstens said.

And it all helps feed a need.

“It means a lot to our guests when people come in and give their time and see them as people and not the stigma that they are homeless and they are not people. They are just average people who are rebuilding their lives,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

Across town, more helping hands were at work.

Volunteers packed boxes for Feeding South Dakota’s mobile food pantry program.

The service helps fight rural hunger.

“It takes more than one person to make all of this happen. Without the community support that we get from everybody and from KELO, we just can’t make this work happen,” Feeding South Dakota Communications Coordinator Jennifer Stensaas said.

“We all live in this community and we want to see it thrive so it feel really nice to help people and give back,” Anchor and Reporter Brady Mallory said.

And when it comes to giving back, there’s strength in numbers.

KELOLAND employees also collected tens of thousands of books for REACH Literacy.

