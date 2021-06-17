KELOLAND employees lend a hand at Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As part of Founder’s Day of Caring, KELOLAND Media Group employees lent a hand at Feeding South Dakota.

Build a box. Fill a box. Stack a box. KELOLAND Media Group employees spent a portion of Founder’s Day assembling dry packs at Feeding South Dakota.

“For the most part, we have like spaghetti sauce, spaghetti, dried fruit, some kind of a juice. This is stuff that will keep more and have a longer shelf life,” Feeding South Dakota Volunteer Supervisor Carlos Gonzales said.

Carlos Gonzales is a social worker and volunteer supervisor at Feeding South Dakota.

“I enjoy my time here at Feeding South Dakota because I personally see the need and I know folks that are going through hard times,” Gonzales said.

The KELO crew is assembling 2,300 boxes of dry goods that’ll be distributed in Parkston, Tripp, and Freeman starting tomorrow, with more rural distributions scheduled for next week.

“I think people would be surprised at the number of people that don’t have adequate food supply and I think it’s great first of all to have an organization like Feeding South Dakota and Feeding America that goes everywhere to people all over,” KELOLAND Marketing Strategist Karen Dumdie said.

Karen Dumdie is among the volunteers building boxes of food that will feed people across South Dakota.

“I like to do it as an individual, but I think it’s also good for the station. We’re known for helping the community and helping people in need,” Dumdie said.

And Gonzales knows the value of volunteers.

“Tremendously, tremendously important and it has a huge positive impact in what we’re able to do here at Feeding South Dakota, due to the generous time that a lot of the volunteers provide for us here,” Gonzales said.

If you’d like more information on the mobile food pantry, including distribution sites, click HERE.