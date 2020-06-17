KELOLAND drive-in theaters to show Garth Brooks concert

People in KELOLAND have another chance to watch Garth Brooks perform, but not in the way you might expect.

The country music superstar will offer a performance for hundreds of drive-in theaters on June 27.

Several drive-ins in KELOLAND, including the one in Luverne, Minnesota, will be carrying the show.

All you can hear is the wind at the Verne Drive-In Wednesday afternoon, but by night time next weekend you’ll be hearing a familiar voice.

Doug Rozeboom is the operator of the drive-in.

“Mainly my sister heard about it and she told me about it and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s going to be huge,'” Verne Drive-In Operator Doug Rozeboom said.

Concert-goers will also be able to enjoy a full concession stand, burgers, and a beer garden.

Rozeboom says the ticket price for the show is $100 per car with up to six people.

He says there’s no local control over tickets, but he is expecting a big turnout.

“Lot of people, lot of fun,” Rozeboom said.

In fact, he expects about a thousand or more people to show up.

“I know it’s going to be big. We’re going to definitely sell out and it’s going to be a huge test with our concessions and everything because the busiest night we’ve had was like 518 people. This is going to trump over that,” Rozeboom said.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Several drive-ins in South Dakota will also be carrying the show. Click here to see the list.

To see show times for the Verne Drive-In, follow this link.