SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is a special day at KELOLAND Media Group.

Our parent company is celebrating Founder’s Day of Caring.

That means KELOLAND employees will be out in the community volunteering for different organizations.

The Teddy Bear Den in downtown Sioux Falls serves limited-income parents.

An incentive program based on healthy living choices allows families to get critical items for their babies through a point system, rather than paying cash.

“Our moms, like we said are in the federal poverty level and so they are in need of these items that they cannot afford to purchase in the stores,” The Teddy Bear Den executive director Sandy Lown said.

The Teddy Bear Den is currently serving about 1,800 families.

“We always look at it that they’re the future of our community and so why do we not want to make their lives a little bit better so that Sioux Falls, in the long run, is even better,” Lown said.

On Friday, KELOLAND Media Group will host a donation drive for the Teddy Bear Den.

The organization needs diapers in sizes 4, 5, and 6.

We’re also collecting baby wipes, unopened body wash and lotion for babies, unopened shampoo for adults, unopened laundry detergent, and monetary donations.

“We can use the power of KELO to create a huge impact by reaching out to the community and asking for donations,” Founder’s Day of Caring committee chair Courtney Hardie said.

All you have to do is pull up outside of KELOLAND Media Group in downtown Sioux Falls between 7 AM to 1 PM.

We’ll unload the donations outside of your car.