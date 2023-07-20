SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group donated a $5,000 check to Active Generations as a part of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Community Appeals campaign.

The campaign looks to expand three of the programs which include social engagement, caregiver and nutrition services and build a second location on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The donation will help keep the program’s mission on track.

“When you look at the growth of the community, the growth of the population and the need for programs and services and keeping people independent, frankly aging in place is part of our mission and this gift helps us to go forward with the mission and to serve more people and frankly the services we need to stay independent,” said President and CEO of Active Generations Gerald Beninga.

“We’ve been blessed and we want to help our community. We’re a part of our community and we just want to do the right thing for our community,” said Vice President and General Manager of KELO Mari Ossenfort.

KELO has donated $30,000 to area non-profits this year in addition to airtime.