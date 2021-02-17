KELOLAND couple wins free dream wedding from local vendors

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Tanner and Libbi Schabot-Shultis have been married for 7 months. Thanks to the pandemic, their ceremony was less-than-ideal. Thanks to several local vendors, they’re getting another chance to celebrate the occasion.

“We… met in 2019,” Schabot-Shultis said.

For Tanner Schabot-Shultis and his wife Libbi, it didn’t take them long to fall in love. After only three months they were engaged to be married.

Tanner and Libbi in the first week of their engagement.

“We were engaged for about six months,” Schabot-Shultis said.

But two weeks before they tied the knot, Tanner came down with COVID-19.

“I got my positive test call at our wedding rehearsal, and, so instead of being a wedding rehearsal it ended up being a wedding… a very short wedding – a quick wedding,” Schabot-Shultis said.

They were married on Zoom… that is, until it crashed on them and they had to finish the ceremony through a phone call.

“And then our ‘wedding dinner’ if you will, was Wendy’s drive-through,” Schabot-Shultis said.

“We drove back to Aberdeen and spent our honeymoon in two weeks of quarantine in our apartment,” Shultis said.

Honeymoon in quarantine.

They both agree that it’s not the most ideal wedding story, but it was compelling enough to catch the attention of Renee Bauman, owner of Hitch Studio.

“This is just our chance to give them the wedding they deserve with all their family and friends present this time,” Bauman said.

She’s partnering with 20 local vendors to throw a free dream wedding for a couple whose initial plans were affected by the pandemic. Tanner and Libbi were picked out 54 entries.

“They get everything from bridesmaid dresses, to tuxes, to venue, to catering, to lunch while they’re getting ready. Everything from rentals, glassware, dishes,” Bauman said.

The couple is also excited to celebrate with their family. Tanner goes on to say that while he’s looking forward to the dream wedding the reality is that his marriage is already perfect.

The apples of their eyes.

“It’s a really important day, and it’s an awesome day, and you should absolutely have it and enjoy it for what it is, but it’s also only one day out of years,” Schabot-Shultis said.

The couple has already been married for seven months. The date of their ceremony is on May 16th at the Shade Vineyard in Volga, S.D.