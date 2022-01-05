KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to 2022, but the top plays and moments still came with the new year. Here is a look at this week’s top plays:

HM: A nice finish for Fawcett – Lincoln’s Addie Fawcett

The first honorable mention goes to Lincoln’s Addie Fawcett who beats her defender with the euro step and then finishes off the window for the layup. That effort helped lead the Patriots to a 47-46 win over Pierre.

HM: Snyder with the backwards layup – Sioux Falls Christian’s Tayton Snyder

The second and final honorable mention goes to Sioux Falls Christian’s Tayton Snyder who somehow converts a tough layup. The junior flips the ball over his head and in for the tough, backwards layup. The Chargers would defeat ‘AA’ Jefferson 63-52.

#5: A slam for Year – Jefferson’s Kaden Year

The fifth best play of the week features a two handed flush by Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Kaden Year. He would cut baseline, receive the pass and then throw down the jam. The Cavaliers would fall to Houston, TN 75-66 in overtime.

#4: Lundin drops 38 points – Tea Area’s Cael Lundin

The fourth best moment of the week features one impressive performance by Tea Area’s Cael Lundin. The senior was on fire against O’Gorman as he scored a game high 38 points. Despite his effort, the Titans would fall to O’Gorman 65-64.

#3: And one slam for Year – Jefferson’s Kaden Year – Courtesy: Sanford Pentagon

Checking in at number three is another dunk by Kaden Year. A backdoor pass and cut leads to a monstrous two handed flush, plus the foul and over a 6’10 defender. Year had a team high 17 points, but the Cavs would fall to Houston, TN.

#2: Wilson’s slam and block lead to win – SDSU’s Douglas Wilson – Courtesy: WDAY

The runner-up play of the week goes to SDSU’s Douglas Wilson. With 17 seconds to play, Wilson makes a sweet move past his defender and then soars for the two handed jam. SDSU took a two point lead. The next possession saw Wilson get a block to seal the deal. SDSU would defeat NDSU 90-86.

#1: Hueners to Muirhead for the dunk – O’Gorman’s Leo Hueners and Gavin Muirhead – Courtesy: Real Presence Radio

The top play of the week goes to the O’Gorman boys basketball team. Leo Hueners would grab a steal, run the floor and then throw the ball off the backboard to Gavin Muirhead who threw down the two handed jam. O’Gorman would cruise past Brookings, 73-26.

Top play of the week? Could be! https://t.co/m4XgvJ1eq5 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 5, 2022

That’s a look at this week’s top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.